If he uses his imagination, Richard DiGia can leave home.
He encourages his students to do the same.
“With imagination, you can go anywhere, but you don’t have to leave the house,” said the New Castle artist who has been teaching free online drawing classes via Facebook for about three weeks.
“I’m trying to give a little fun time to people,” said the veteran artist who has taught at the Hoyt Art Center, the Butler Institute of American Art and Geneva College among others. “Imagination can take you anywhere, even in a pandemic.”
Of course, online was somewhere the former art director and animator wasn’t sure he wanted to go.
Although he’d been working on a plan to teach similar classes in about a year or so, DiGia admits to being “terrified of social media.” It was until his daughter, Michelle Blank of North Carolina, “batted her eyes from far away and talked me into it, telling me now was the time to do this,” that he decided to give it a try.
With the help of Blank, who he learned was conspiring with her brothers and mother “to push me along,” DiGia began offering live 30-minute classes at 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays via his Facebook page at Facebook.com/TMEartstudio.
For those unable to view the sessions live, the lessons are posted to the page, which also features DiGia’s own work at his Through My Eyes studio.
“It gives people a chance to do something while they’re stuck in the house,” said DiGia, whose classes are suitable for children and adults. “We’re still working out some of the technical things, but each one gets better.”
DiGia’s format uses his own shaped-based drawing method and features cartooning on Mondays, animals and people on Wednesdays and nature on Fridays. Students can use any materials they have on hand and, on Your Turn Saturdays, they are invited to post their works to the site.
“We’re all under enough stress right now. Art can be a little getaway, a way to let your inner child out and have a little fun,” said DiGia who usually has about a dozen students tuning in live and more than 100 viewing the videos later.
“The main rules are have fun, no negative talk and be yourself,” he said. “I give the basics, like a coach, but when you create, you have to be yourself and create from what you’ve experienced. Use your brain and your imagination.
“I’ve been an artist for 60 years, but I’m still learning, too,” DiGia continued. “I’ve done a lot over the years and I wanted to share with others. Why keep all the fun to myself?
“It’s not as fun being by myself looking into a tiny iPhone screen. It’s a different way of teaching, but I guess I’m learning something new along with my students.”
