The New Castle Area School District at its regular meeting Monday approved the hiring of several people:
- Personal care assistants Almerinda Feola and Barb Norco, Lockley Early Learning Center; Laurie Martin and Lisa Mendoza, autistic support classroom; Tammy Lawton, one-on-one for grade 8; and Natasha Mitcheltree, one-on-one, grade 11.
- Custodians, Jonathan Hites and Tyler Masone
- Paula Aromando, part-time librarian
- Full-time substitutes, Mara Young, French; Alexis Salisbury, English; Jamayla Hubbard, grade 4; and Richard Serignese, grade 8.
- Learning recovery and success facilitators, Robert Ruiz, senior high school, and Kelly Ericsson, grade 6-12 special education.
- Learning recovery and success tutors, Stacy Miller, Nicole Jackson and Nicole LaPietra at Lockley Early Learning Center; Stacey Mastren and Bobbi Lynn Knight, George Washington Intermediate School; and Leanne Foster and Annette Gurneal, senior high.
COVID-19 health care facilitator, Shelley Janiel, a stipend of $2,000 to be paid in 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years from the ESSER II funding.
