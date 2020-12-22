On Monday night, Hurricane Drive behind New Castle High School was bustling with cars while teachers and staff interacted with students.
No, school wasn’t back in session.
Instead, the road behind the school became a form of candy cane lane in a celebration of New Castle’s 12th graders.
For about 90 minutes, the 159 members of New Castle’s senior class could drive up behind the school and be greeted by teachers and staff, who then presented them with a gift.
The event let staff and students interact with each other in person, some for the first time since March — New Castle is the lone Lawrence County school yet to welcome students back into its classrooms.
“We had a mix of staff, aides, nurses here with us,” English teacher Ryan Lubin said.
Lubin and fellow teachers Blaire Pezzuolo and Katie Blundo organized the event, which featured inflatable decorations, lights, music and even Santa Claus atop a flatbed truck.
When a student’s car approached the group of staff, they had time to say hello — or even take a selfie — and received their gifts, which included a $20 Amazon gift card, a handwritten card from a teacher and a molded New Castle Daffin’s chocolate square.
The gifts were purchased with money from the district, the New Castle Federation of Teachers union and donations from district employees, which totaled thousands of dollars
Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio made a pass through the line, while two seniors donated warm treats from Dunkin.
“Gavyn Hansotte and Rachel Zona came early and brought hot chocolate for all of us to stay warm, which was very kind,” Lubin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.