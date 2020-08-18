New CareerLink office opens

The PA CareerLink Lawrence County's new office is now open at 101 S. Mercer Street.
The office is located in Suite 101 of the Central Building, now owned by DON Enterprises. The office is open by appointment only weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be reached by phone at (724) 656-3165.
The organization, previously located at 102 Margaret St., announced its intention to move to its current location in January.
