A New Brighton teenager charged with homicide is wanted by city police in the North Hill shooting death of Devon Thompson on Sunday night.
New Castle police issued an arrest warrant for Daniel Lee Tweedlie, 18, of New Brighton, on Wednesday night. Tweedlie is accused of shooting and killing Thompson, 21, of Beaver Falls, in a second-floor apartment at 413 E. Leasure Ave. City police were called just before 7 p.m. Sunday when a gunshot victim arrived at UPMC Jameson in a private car.
Tweedlie is also charged with possession of a firearm with the manufacturer number altered. Tweedlie is described as a white male, 5-feet-5 and about 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the city police at (724) 656-9300 or through the police’s tipline on newcastlepd.com.
