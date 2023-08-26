For Eric Fulkerson, brewing beer is his passion and in his blood.
His great-grandfather, Louis Preisel, opened the former New Castle Brewing Co. in 1896. This month, Fulkerson opened his own brewing operation, Neshannock Creek Brewing Co.
“It kind of runs in the family,” Fulkerson said. “I enjoy the experimenting part. I enjoy making beers.”
The business is located at 20 S. Mercer St. in the space where longtime state Rep. Chris Sainato kept an office.
“I’m trying to bring something back to New Castle,” Fulkerson said.
Fulkerson said the day after Sainato’s office closed, he acquired the property from his uncle, Tim Fulkerson, and began working to transform the space.
Fulkerson brews his craft beer on site, currently offering 10 different beers, including the most popular option, a cream ale, which he described as a craft beer for people who don’t like the taste of craft beer.
He also offers a porter, a brown ale, a white stout, different IPAs, a German wheat, a Belgian, a sour and different hard seltzers.
“The most important thing is we got plenty of beer,” Fulkerson said.
Fulkerson also offers different wines and spirits from local places in Pennsylvania, such as from VentiSei Wine Bar & Pizzeria and New Castle Union Station Craft Distillery.
He said the brewery will also offer food, with a trial period of simple bar food like smash burgers and fries with an expanded and rotating menu to come later.
Fulkerson, who lived in California for 20 years, said he wants to offer food that is based on the food he had there including Asian, South American, Hispanic and Caribbean, while sourcing ingredients locally.
Fulkerson said he hopes to expand his drinking options to add local bourbons and whiskeys in the future. He said he has no plans to add TVs to make the it feel like a social gathering space where people can freely talk to one another without distractions.
Fulkerson got into brewing after originally giving a home brewing kit to his father, the late Francis Fulkerson. After seeing his dad enjoy brewing his own beer, Fulkerson said he decided to give it a shot and feel in love with it.
