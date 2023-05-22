The 127th annual New Bedford Memorial Day program will get underway at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Memorial Park near Hopewell Cemetery in New Bedford.
A parade will precede the program.
All veterans from New Bedford, Pulaski and Frizzleburg are welcome to walk in the parade. Parade participants will include the veterans, Wilmington High School band, local Boy and Girl Scout troops, local businesses, owners of vintage cars and firetrucks from various communities in the area.
Parade participants will meet at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the old New Bedford School near the Lion’s Park. Guy Morse will organize the parade, which should start by 10:30 a.m.
In case of rain or muddy grounds, the program will be held in the New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
Lawrence County Commissioner Dan Vogler will offer the welcome for the ceremony. The speaker for the program will be John Bunnell, retired sergeant major of the U.S. Marine Corps.
The New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church choir, directed by Donna Fox, and the Wilmington High band, directed by Jonathan Nickel, will provide music. Wilmington band members Lettie Jane Mahle, Bayleigh Miller, Isaiah Stephenso, and Cameron Lewis will perform solos during the program.
The Rev. Dan Muttart will offer the invocation and the Rev. Bill Beck will offer the benediction.
Dr. Thomas Patton, Melinda Arbogast and Ken Hanna will recite readings for the program. Sue Muscarella from the New Bedford Garden Club will present a wreath to be placed in front of the flagpole.
Scout Troops 721 and 723, under the direction of Gail Barrett and Dr. Tom Patton, will place flags at the markers of the 16 men from the New Bedford area who died in service to our country. Bob Exley will read the roll call of the names of these men.
The New Bedford Memorial Committee lost Melvin Kauffman this year. Melvin had been active in keeping this program running for more than 40 years. He will be sadly missed.
