Wilmington Area High School seniors who live in Pulaski Township have until June 15 to apply for a $500 scholarship from the New Bedford Lions Club.
Applicants must submit a 100-word essay detailing their plans for after high school and their involvement in the community.
Applications are available at the high school front office and guidance office.
Lawrence County Career and Technical Center seniors from the township are also eligible.
