John Bunnell will be the first to tell you the U.S. Marine Corps didn’t need him.
He needed them.
“At age 18, I never thought I’d live to be 30,” the 1977 Wilmington Area High School graduate said. “I was undisciplined, didn’t have any direction, needed guidance and someone to give that discipline.”
As a Marine, the New Wilmington area resident protected U.S. embassies in West Africa and Canberra, Australia; worked on President Ronald Reagan’s helicopter; served as a drill instructor, pushing more than 2,000 recruits through boot camp; guarded former Secretary of State George Pratt Shultz and former U.S. Attorney General William Smith; and did two tours in the Persian Gulf.
On Saturday, Bunnell served as the keynote speaker during the 127th Annual Memorial Day Program in New Bedford, attended by a modern-day record 400-plus people. The event included a parade with veterans, emergency vehicles, antique cars and the Wilmington Area High School Marching Band followed by a program at Hopewell Cemetery in New Bedford.
A retired career Marine, Bunnell served for 25 years. He shared a little about his history in the military and noted that without the military, pastors would not have the freedom to worship as they please and news reporters would not have the right to exercise freedom of speech.
And for him?
“When you go into the military, you find yourself developed into a person the military identifies with as having the values of a good person,” Bunnell said prior to the event.
Pulaski Township Volunteer Fire Chief Guy Morse organized the parade with Scout Troops 721 and 723 presenting the colors. West Middlesex Honor Guard did a gun salute. The Rev. Dan Muttart, pastor of New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church, gave the invocation.
Retired Navy Capt. Dr. Thomas Patton recited the “Gettysburg Address” and Air Force Tech. Sgt. Melinda Arbogast followed with “In Flanders Field.” Navy Torpedoman’s Mate Ken Hanna recited with “In Flanders Field: An Answer.”
Bob Exley with the Memorial Association Committee led the roll call for all deceased military personnel from New Bedford. The Scouts placed an American flag for each soldier.
Susan Muscarella with New Bedford Garden Club presented the memorial wreath.
WAHS band member Isaiah Stephenson played “Taps” and band member Cameron Lewis played the “Taps – Echo.” The Rev. Bill Beck, chaplain with MotorRacing Outreach, gave the benediction.
