New Beaver Borough will host its annual Halloween party Oct. 26 for children of the borough.
The party is open to youths ages 14 and younger, and will take place in the New Beaver Borough fire hall at 898 Wampum-New Galilee Road.
Reservations are required and may be made by calling (724) 535-8868 before Oct. 20. Parents are asked to provide the name of the child or children attending, their ages, addresses and phone numbers.
