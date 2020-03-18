New Beaver Borough’s spring cleanup days are scheduled for May 16-22.
Residents should have their trash curbside on the evening of May 15 or risk missing pick-up. Crews will make only pass one each road.
Homes are limited to 300 pounds of trash. Magazines and newspapers must be tied securely, and items are not to exceed 5 feet in width.
Other regulations include no mattresses, box springs or day beds; no hazardous materials; no TVs or cell phones; no computers, monitors, keyboards, mice or printers; no tires; no construction materials, i.e. drywall, toilets, etc.; no carpet; dried paint cans only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.