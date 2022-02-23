New Beaver Borough has set its annual spring clean-up day for April 23.
Residents should have items to be picked up at curbside on the evening of April 22, or they risk being missed. Aiken Refuse, which is picking up the trash, will make only one pass on each road.
Each home is limited to 300 pounds of trash.
Magazines and newspapers must be tied securely. Items are not to exceed 5 feet in width.
Items not eligible for pickup include computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, printers, construction materials (drywall, toilets, etc.), mattresses, box springs, day beds, refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, hazardous materials, TVs, cell phones, carpet and tires. Dried paint cans will be accepted.
