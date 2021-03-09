New Beaver Borough has scheduled a spring clean-up day for its residents April 24.
Items to be picked up must be placed curbside on the evening of April 23, or they may not be picked up. Trucks will make only one pass on each borough road.
Each home is limited to 300 pounds of trash. Magazines and newspapers must be tied securely, and no item may exceed a width of 5 feet.
Items that will not be accepted include mattresses, box springs, day beds, hazardous materials, TVs, cell phones, computers (including monitors, keyboards, mice or printers), tires, construction materials (such as drywall or toilets), carpet and dried paint cans.
