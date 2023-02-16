New Beaver Borough has scheduled its 2023 spring cleanup day for April 22.
Residents should have their trash at curbside on the evening of April 21, or risk missing pickup. Only one pass will be made on each borough road.
Homes are limited to 300 pounds of trash each. Magazines and newspapers must be tied securely, and items are not to exceed five feet in width.
Items that will not be taken include computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, printers, construction materials, toilets, mattresses, box springs, day beds, refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, hazardous materials, TVs, cell phones, carpet and tires.
Dried paint cans will be accepted.
