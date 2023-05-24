New Beaver council, during its May monthly meeting, reappointed Ed McCready to the borough zoning hearing board, as well as reappoint Nancy Brown and Mike Ketterer as alternates.
The borough is asking residents who live on Glenkirk Road who haven’t turned it their survey for a potential Community Development Block Grant project to do so.
