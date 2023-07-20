New Beaver’s borough council adopted a zoning ordinance amendment restricting the harboring of some animals in a residential district only.
The amendment was adopted during council’s monthly meeting on July 10.
Under the amendment, the following animals are restricted unless given a conditional use by council beforehand: horses, cattle, swine, sheep, camelidae which include camels, llamas, alpacas, vicuñas and guanacos, any animals raised for breeding or sale, ostriches, emus, peafowl, game birds, chickens and ducks.
Roosters are prohibited, while dogs and cats raised as pets are permitted and rabbits raised as 4-H projects are not restricted.
If given a conditional use, the animals must be raised in a manner that does not create a danger to public health, comfort or safety and must follow all existing federal, state and county laws.
The animals must be raised in a healthy, clean and sanitary environment with food and water and sufficient space, fencing must be provided and located at least ten feet from a setback from an adjacent property, manure/feces must be cleaned and the number of animals permitted may be restricted according to available space.
Special consideration will be given to requests for a conditional use in a residential district that is surrounded by an agricultural district. The ordinance will be enforced by the borough code enforcement officer or a person designated by the officer.
The amendment takes effect 30 days following its July 10 adoption.
Council also agreed to adopt an ordinance that establishes general and specific standards relating to solar energy systems in the borough.
Under the ordinance, accessory solar energy systems are permitted in the borough, subject to different conditions.
These include making sure all of the layout, design, installation and ongoing maintenance follows applicable industry standards, such as from the American National Standards Institute, Underwriters Laboratories, the American Society for Testing and Materials, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the Solar Rating and Certification Corporation and the Electrical Testing Laboratory, and comply with the PA Uniform Construction Code and other fire and life safety requirements.
All on-site utility, connection lines and plumbing will be placed underground, all glares from the arrays must not have an adverse impact on neighboring/adjacent properties and if no electricity is generated for a period of 12 continuous months, the arrays are to be considered abandoned and subject to decommission.
The ordinance states solar energy facilities must comply with existing standards and laws as well, especially for noise management and glares, and in applications, a construction transportation plan that shows all roadways that will be utilized to access the site must be sent to the borough for review.
The ordinance takes effect seven days following its July 10 adoption, with the full text of the ordinance able to be seen at the borough municipal building or at the borough’s website, newbeaverborough.org.
