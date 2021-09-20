Kevin Peters, chief of the New Beaver Borough Volunteer fire department, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer over the weekend.
Just last week, fire departments in Lawrence and Beaver Counties had assembled to stage a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to help pay for his medical expenses.
Visitation has been scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, with a 1 p.m. service to follow, at the borough fire hall.
