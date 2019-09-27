New Beaver Borough will host a Halloween party from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28.
The event is for borough children who are ages 14 and under, and will be held at the New Beaver Fire Hall, 898 Wampum New Galilee Road.
Reservations are required. Please call (724) 535-8868 or email newbeaverboro@zoominternet.net with the name of the child, age, address and phone number by Oct. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.