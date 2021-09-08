A surface mining operation will not be coming to New Beaver Borough after its borough council denied a conditional use request at a special meeting Wednesday night.
Three Rivers Aggregates LLC petitioned for the conditional use to surface mine for sand and gravel at two parcels in the borough along Route 18 just east of Glenkirk Road and west of Newport Road. A public hearing was held Aug. 10 and around 40 residents spoke out against the plan then.
After a brief public comment period Wednesday, council returned from a 32-minute executive session and councilman Joseph Gubish made a motion to deny the conditional use. That motion passed 6-1 with President David Hairhoger, Thomas Hairhoger, Matthew Kingman, Paul Morrison, David Badger and Gubish voting to deny. Barbara Majors voted in favor of the conditional use.
"We're just very thankful for the people who made the decision that they made and we hope it ends here," resident Marilyn Carney said.
After the meeting, New Castle attorney Lou Perrotta said "no comment" when asked if Three Rivers planned to appeal the council's decision to the Lawrence County court of common pleas.
"Very good news," Carney said after the meeting. "I think the whole community is going to be relieved."
Carney and her husband, Timothy, retained New Castle attorney Christopher A. Papa in objecting to Three Rivers' request. The Carney's home of 33 years sits adjacent to a plot of land owned by James Jackson, which was planned to be purchased by Three Rivers for the mining operation.
The Carneys presented council with a petition signed by 155 borough residents in opposition to the conditional use request prior to the meeting.
"This is our life," Carney said. "We've spent 33 years in our home. Our blood sweat and tears are poured into our property."
There was a bit of confusion among council members about the wording after Gubish's motion to "not to accept the conditional use." That prompted David Hairhoger to initially vote "no" as he meant to deny to bid. He then changed his vote to a "yes" which meant to deny the conditional use.
If the request had been accepted, Three Rivers would have mined anywhere from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays with some Saturday work. There would have been no blasting or production on site, and the gravel was planned to be transported by truck to the Caravella Mine near Wampum using Route 18.
