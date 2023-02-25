A water test in New Beaver Borough came back as safe and negative for harmful chemicals.
Pennsylvania American Water, which provides water to New Beaver, recently conducted a water test of the borough building.
In other borough news, borough council approved wage increases for seven borough employees during its February monthly meeting.
The 2.5-percent wage increases are for three three public works employees, the three police officers and the borough secretary.
Council approved a development plan from Zayo Group Holdings Inc., to have the company, whose headquarters are in Boulder, Colorado and London, England, construct a 288-square-foot fiberoptic utility shelter on Route 18, on land near the Stonecrest Golf Course.
The company, which provides services such as fiber optics, bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure, has another building nearby in New Beaver.
