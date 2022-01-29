Nicole Amabile spent years rising through the ranks. Now she ranks atop Arise.
Amabile was named the executive director of Arise, Our Community’s Response To Violence and Abuse, in November to succeed Debby Hennon, who retired. Previously, Amabile had spent 15 years in various roles, culminating in chief operating office prior to Hennon’s retirement.
According to board president LeeAnn Fulena, Amabile was a unanimous choice to fill the position.
“She just seemed like the natural fit.” Fulena said. “We did do a comprehensive search, but it just turned out that the best candidate was right there in front of us.”
Amabile’s previous efforts with Arise, Fulena added, are “probably one of her strongest assets, the fact that she’s so well known in the community for the work she’s already done with the shelter.”
Ambile agreed that her familiarity with the organization, its mission and the community have helped her to hit the ground running and will benefit Arise in terms of continuity.
She praised her predecessor, who had taken the position without that same background.
“Debby came with a long career in housing and social services at LCCAP,” Amabile said. “I told her, ‘I really have to give you credit for stepping into the executive director position and just learning all about our grants and contracts and programs, because they are so expansive. There’s a lot to know.
“So I think in terms of continuity, our agency is definitely at an advantage having someone step into the role who has been here and who has been managing those things in other capacities.”
In addition, Amabile will be networking with officials and agencies with whom she already has built relationships.
“I can’t say enough positive things about our allied partners in the community — the district attorney’s office, our law enforcement partners, all the social service agencies,” she said. “I think having that relationship right from the get-go definitely has its advantages.”
REBRANDING
Still, while Amabile isn’t exactly new at Arise, the name itself is. Founded in 1981 as the Women’s Shelter, the agency became the Women’s Shelter/Rape Crisis Center in 1988, and the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County when it moved into its West State Street facility in 2003. It was rechristened Arise in September.
Amabile was part of the rebranding initiative.
“We didn’t know that we were going to change our name at the beginning of the rebranding,” she said. “We knew it was a possibility. But we thought, ‘How can we have this brand that, when people hear our name, they know everything that we do, that we help anybody who has been victimized by domestic violence or sexual assault.
“We’re not just a women’s shelter. I can’t believe how many people still call it the Women’s Shelter.”
Though Arise still provides shelter services, it has expanded into a variety of other areas. Through its Rapid Rehousing Program, Arise helps victims of violence locate and pay for an apartment. It also offers survivor advocacy, counseling, a 24-hour hotline and a community educational outreach.
In addition to victims of domestic violence, Arise serves those whose lives have been impacted by sexual assault, elder abuse and human trafficking and other serious crimes.
Amabile admits that, initially, she was nervous about how the name change would go over.
“We’ve been the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County, we were the Women’s Shelter, and people still call us the Women’s Shelter,” she said. “What’s going to make Arise stick?
“But what I’ve found is that it is sticking, and people are really excited about the name change and the rebrand. They feel that it is uplifting and that it describes the feeling that we hope to give to individuals and families when they come through our services.”
The name is reinforced by the Arise logo, which features a house sitting on a lily pad, surrounded by a lotus flower. The flower, Amabile said, was Hennon’s idea.
“A lotus flower grows in muck on a swamp, but what becomes of it is this beautiful lotus flower,” she said. “A lot of the things that we deal with are really the things that people don’t want to talk about; they’re not pleasant, they don’t make us feel comfortable. I don’t want to necessarily compare it to a swamp, but when you think about that lily pad and that beautiful lotus flower, that really is a perfect image of what it is that the people we help go through.
“They come to us at a time in their life that is just terrible — maybe the worst time that they’ve ever had in their life — and they’re able to connect to resources and support and they’re really able to transform and blossom into healthy people who are able to live their life in a way that they really want to.”
A big part of Amabile’s to-do list is making sure Arise is able to continue to do that. The pandemic has made staffing a challenge, she said, and it also has limited the agency’s fundraising efforts.
FINANCES
“We receive a lot of grants, which is great; they pay for our programs and our program staff,” he said. “But there are a lot of things they don’t pay for, like admin staff time, someone to do our finances, keep our books. These are really important jobs that an organization has to have in place.”
That, she went on, is where fundraising and community support comes in. COVID-19 has prevented Arise from doing events that traditionally have attracted hundreds of people, such as Dining for Good Living or its auction gala.
“We need to figure out how to get back into that fundraising arena,” she said. “It’s absolutely critical to have that unattached money, so we can put a new roof on our building (which was done last year), we can pay a bookkeeper and do all of those things.”
Also on Amabile’s wish list is the expansion of Arise’s counseling roster, and maybe even establishing some satellite offices around the county.
“We have found that if you’re outside of the city of New Castle, transportation can be tricky sometimes,” she said.
“So we want to figure how to get our counseling staff out, not only so they can see more people but also so they can travel out farther into the ends of the county to have those appointments.”
Fulena likes that Amabile is looking to expand Arise’s services, but also is impressed by her concern for the staff.
“She has a lot of great ideas for trying to not only help them in doing their jobs, but helping them deal with the difficulties they deal with on a day-to-day basis,” she said. “It’s an incredibly tough job that not a lot of people would want, or even could do.”
Fulena said she and the board are convinced that naming Amabile to the executive director position was the right move.
“It was hard to let go of Debby,” she said. “We all know what kind of resource she was. But to know that we’ve got someone who already knows what we’re trying to accomplish, and has ideas on how to push it further, I really like that.”
