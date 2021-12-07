Filming of the Netflix movie, 'The Pale Blue Eye,' began today on the campus of Westminster College. Production of the motion picture, starring Christian Bale and Harry Melling, will be ongoing this week before the cast and crew move on to McConnell's Mill State Park.
Netflix movie begins filming at Westminster College
