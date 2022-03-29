In a strategic move to save funds and advance education, the Wilmington Area School Board hired an interim superintendent that the district will share with Neshannock Township School District.
The board in an 8 to 1 vote at a special meeting Tuesday night appointed Neshannock Superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan to the interim position through an agreement that would pay for half of his salary and benefits by reimbursing the neighboring Neshannock district 50 percent.
Voting against the move was board member Kathryn Riley. She said after the meeting her vote is nothing against Meehan, but that she disagreed with the shared services.
Meehan, according to the pact, will work from March 30 through Sept. 1 as a substitute superintendent.
Wilmington will pay Neshannock $53,163.96 for his services, according to Wilmington business manager Joshua Latore.
The agreement further makes Meehan the acting Wilmington superintendent from Sept. 22 through June 30, 2023.
Sept. 22 is the effective retirement date of Wilmington Superintendent Dr. Jeff Matty, who is off work on personal leave until that date.
Meehan, as a substitute superintendent, will be in charge of the district in his absence.
Meehan said Wilmington reached out to him about the idea through its solicitor Michael Bonner, who also is the Neshannock district’s solicitor.
“It caught me by surprise,” Meehan said. “I’m actually excited. I think it’s a smart move educationally and financially.”
He said he would rather see the district’s financial resources put into the students.
“I look forward to the opportunity to work with all of you to move the Wilmington Area School District forward,” Meehan told the board.
A look at how the plan will work strategically for both districts will be discussed in an article later this week in the New Castle News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.