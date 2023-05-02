An arrest warrant has been issued for a Neshannock Township woman accused of setting fire to a house last month.
Neshannock Township police charged Kelly Devite, 49, of the 300 block of McCarty Lane for setting fire to the house where she was living April 20.
According to a criminal complaint, the police were called around 3:15 p.m. that day to the burning home to help the Neshannock Township Fire Department with a structure fire. They arrived to find smoke coming out of the front door and the firefighters were preparing to enter the burning home.
Several neighbors told police Devite had been seen throwing items at a truck owned by the house owner, which was parked in the driveway. Devite was lying in the front yard, visibly distraught and partially clothed, the report said.
She told an officer she burned down the house, the report said. She added she lit the bedroom on fire and laid down on the bed.
The homeowner, Mathew Keagy, was at the scene and told police he left the home about two weeks prior. He had told her she could live there until she found another place, he said.
Police said Devite began to attack Keagy at the scene and was taken into custody. A state trooper assisted police in taking her to a hospital, where she was admitted, the document states.
The state trooper advised the township officer DeVite also told him she started the fire.
Devite is facing charges of arson, criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
