The Neshannock Township and Wilmington Area school districts will hand diplomas to 2020 seniors in person.
Neshannock High School will hand diplomas to 92 graduating seniors on June 4. But before that, several programs are planned to honor seniors in its class of 2020, according to Neshannock Township School District superintendent Terence Meehan.
A dedicated planning committee and class officers have been in consultation throughout the school closure of COVID-19, to plan scholarship night and commencement.
Additionally, the Rev. Bryan Warner of Wayside Emmanuel Church, with local clergy members, have planned baccalaureate and blessings to the graduating class, Meehan said.
Scholarship night will be May 27, beginning at 5 p.m. A ceremony will take place at the high school in accordance with social distancing regulations. Students who receive community and foundation scholarships will receive those awards then, with each individually presented at a scheduled time, with only family members attending.
All students’ post-secondary plans will be recognized virtually also, during a ceremony that will be recorded and available for public viewing.
Baccalaureate also will be pre-recorded and available to those who want to experience the service. The service is coordinated by clergy representing places of worship within the boundaries of Neshannock Township, Meehan said. A Zoom blessing will be offered to seniors who choose to participate. Seniors in attendance for the blessing are encouraged to wear caps and gowns and they will be sent a Zoom link to join in.The service will be assembled as a video for public viewing.
Meehan noted that the caps and gowns were distributed to the seniors when they retrieved their belongings from the school.
The district’s 61st commencement will begin at 5 p.m. June 4 at the high school.
The in-person ceremony also will be held in accordance with social distancing regulations, with diploma conferral occurring in the auditorium. Portions of the ceremony, including speeches by the valedictorian and salutatorian, will be recorded.
Each graduate and up to four family members will be invited to attend at a specific time, and attendees will be safely assembled once on school grounds, Meehan said. Photographers will be available.
Distinguished alumnus Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jeffrey Flading of Neshannock’s class of 1973 will offer a pre-recorded commencement address for inclusion in the final program video. Following the diploma conferral, all components of the ceremony will be edited and presented on ntsd.orgsand social media outlets.
Wilmington High School will graduate more than 80 seniors.
Dr. Jeff Matty, Wilmington Area School District superintendent, said the district will host an individualized commencement where students show up at a scheduled time, walk into the auditorium and cross the stage to receive their diplomas.
They will have a picture taken, then will switch their tassels to the other side and throw their hats. The event will be filed and assembled into a keepsake video for the students.
The graduation process will be over a three-day period, June 2, 3 and 4, he said. There are no plans for an outdoor commencement now or in the summer.
“We’re making the best of it that we can,” he said. “I’m just hoping we stay in the same (yellow) phase for June and not go back to red.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.