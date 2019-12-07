Property taxes will remain at current levels in Neshannock Township, but wage earners will be paying more in 2020.
To assist the township's volunteer fire department, the township supervisors will increase its local service tax to the maximum of $52 per year.
Township residents who hold jobs currently pay a LST — once called an occupational privilege tax — of $10 per year which goes to the school district as a per capita tax. The additional tax will not affect residents who are unemployed or retirees.
"The school district will still get their $10 per capita tax," township supervisor Leslie Bucci said. "But beginning Jan. 1, 2020, the additional $42 collected will go to the fire department.'
Since a tax code change in 2007, Bucci said, local service taxes could be raised to generate $52 in revenue that could be used for fire, police, emergency services road construction and maintenance.
In order to adjust the tax, the township must adopt an ordinance implementing the LST tax at $52, the limit allowed under state law.
Bucci said the action was taken because the fire department asked for help.
"The number of volunteers is down and they need staffing," she said. "They are looking for ways to generate revenue and we (supervisors) are looking for a way to help without raising taxes."
Bucci said the volunteer fire department is a separate entity from the township and runs on an annual budget of $528,700 per year, collected from the fire tax. Additional funds are needed, she said, to fund an administrative assistant and hire drivers.
The supervisors decided to raise the LST when preparing the annual budget.
A $20.5 million preliminary budget was proposed on Wednesday. The spending plan will be on display at the municipal building until Dec. 27. The supervisors are expected to vote on the budget at a special meeting at 9 a.m. that morning.
The budget includes a capital reserve fund of $255,300, which includes $40,000 to complete a computer upgrade and economic advisory board and the rest divided among storm sewer and road repairs.
Millage for 2020 remains at 2.85 mills with 1.60 mills for the general fund, 0.50 mills for bond repayment, 0.15 mills for recreation and 0.60 mills for the fire tax. A light tax of 35 cents per front footage for occupied land and 15 cents per foot for front footage for undeveloped land remains in place.
In her budget notes, Bucci, who is also township secretary/treasurer, noted that the township received a $3,550,000 settlement in the Millennium Park contractor case in 2019. The money is earmarked for the sewer capital expenditure fund and will be used to pay down debt on the sewer bonds when they come due. The budget also reflects a 2016 bond borrowed to pay for the Highland Park and Blews Acres sewer project.
The 2019 bond will be used for the Hess Ice Rink project, Pearson Park ball fields, a traffic signal on Wilmington Road/Route 18 and Oakwood Way and road and storm sewer projects.
The budget statement includes a note that the township will continue to pursue funds due the township from Millennium Park under the 2006 developer's agreement with the Lawrence County Economic Development Authority.
In other business the supervisors:
•Approved a subdivision and lot consolidation request by Jim and Karen Haas and Vito and Michelle Cialella of Neshannock Hills.
•Approved a change order submitted by Youngblood Paving, reducing the township's paving contract by $16,858.51. The total paving contract for 2019 is $432,542.59.
•Authorized police chief john Rand to participate in a school safety seminar on Feb. 27, 2020.
