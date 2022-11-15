Marcus N. Repress took the witness stand in his own defense Tuesday during his trial for gun charges in a 2021 shooting death in Neshannock Village.
Darius Ramsey, 22, died from injuries suffered in the gunfire exchange with Respress, and local law enforcement authorities determined the killing was justifiable self-defense. Their investigation showed that Ramsey had fired the first shot, and Respress, 51, who returned fire, was not charged in the killing.
However, Respress had been convicted of a drug trafficking charge in Oklahoma 30 years ago and is considered a felon who is not permitted to carry or own a gun or have one in his possession. That stays with him for the rest of his life, according to prosecuting attorney William Flannery.
Respress thus is facing charges in the case of prohibited possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm without a license.
His jury trial began Tuesday in the courtroom of Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox, with opening statements in the case by Flannery, an assistant district attorney, and defense attorney Dennis Elisco, an assistant public defender.
The trial is expected to conclude Wednesday, with possibly one more witness for the defense, closing arguments then deliberations by the jury.
The defense’s position in the case is that Respress’ cousin had left a gun at his apartment during a visit the preceding four days, and that he called him that day and asked him if he could come and get it.
Respress walked out of the apartment with the gun in his pocket, and as he advanced on the sidewalk, he pulled out the gun as a car driven by his nephew pulled up, then a dark SUV arrived. Ramsey, who was driving the SUV, shot at Respress and Respress returned fire, according to a criminal complaint.
Elisco, in his opening arguments, and Ramsey in his testimony claimed that Respress walked out of the apartment with the gun to give it back to his cousin.
During cross-examination, Flannery asked Respress why his cousin didn’t go to the door to get the gun back, when Respress knew he was not allowed to handle a gun. Respress responded his cousin was “on his lunch hour and he was in a hurry.”
Taking the witness stand for the prosecution was New Castle police detective John George, who investigated the shooting. He was the prosecution’s only witness.
Flannery played for the jury a Lawrence County Housing Authority video of the events that day, which shows Respress leaving the apartment with the gun in his pocket, then taking it out just before the other vehicles arrived.
Respress testified he removed the gun from his pocket because it was heavy and it was pulling down his running shorts. Yet Flannery noted in cross-examining him that he did not pull up or adjust his pants after he took out the gun.
Respress also testified that he did not know Ramsey previously and that he knew of no dispute between him or his nephew who drove up.
Flannery also asked Respress during cross-examination if he knew why there already had been a bullet in the gun’s chamber when he fired it. Respress said he did not know.
Following George’s testimony Elisco had introduced a motion for acquittal on both charges, but the judge denied the motion.
“I don’t know of anyone who is saying (Respress) knew there was going to be a shooting,” Cox said, “but he was clearly in possession of a firearm.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.