Neshannock Township will begin its summer paving project next week.
Milling is to begin Wednesday on Clover Lane, Chapin Road, Nesbitt Road, Grenway Road and Cambridge Street.
Traffic will have minor inconveniences and delays. Emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed through. The work is expected to be completed in about two weeks, weather permitting.
