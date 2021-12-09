The Neshannock Township supervisors' 2022 budget shows no increase in property taxes or sewer usage fees.
After several special meetings held this week, the supervisors unveiled the $21.2-million budget.
“It’s a good year and good news when you don’t have to raise taxes," said Supervisor Leslie Bucci, who serves as secretary-treasurer for the township. “I have been doing this for 35 years. Some years have been worse than others. During the times that we have been in with this pandemic, I am glad that we were able to hold the line. A lot of families are struggling right now.”
The township has received special economic development pandemic funds from the American Recovery Plan in the amount of of $963,680. Half of that money was received in 2021 and half are forthcoming for 2022 and will be used to install sewer lines in areas where there were none previously. The supervisors hope to spur development in the township with those upgrades.
No new jobs were created. The current union contract in place calls for a two percent salary increase for unionized workers.
Supervisor Chairman Stephen Demofonte credited Bucci with doing most of the work.
“Leslie worked tirelessly pulling the budget together," Demofante said. "She does the hard work and then when we come together, we go line by line, but she makes our jobs easy. This is her seventh year as a supervisor and we three work very well together. We can’t thank her enough for the work that she does.”
Supervisor Joseph Gierlach, who serves as vice chairman, echoed the sentiments of Demofonte.
"We employ 20 to 25 full- and part-time workers, so I am just happy that we balanced the budget," Gierlach said.
No citizens attended the three special meetings to provide public input. However, for those interested, the 30-plus page proposed document will be on display for inspection in the municipal building, 3131 Mercer Road, until Dec. 30. At 9 a.m. that day, the final budget will be adopted by the supervisors at their last regular meeting of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.