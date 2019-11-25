Neshannock Township Police Department will be conducting Safe Streets patrols on Thanksgiving Eve.
To ensure the streets and highways of Neshannock Township are safe this holiday season, the department will have two to three extra patrol units out Wednesday night and early into Thanksgiving morning. These units will just be assigned to aggressive driving violations, including to but not limited to driving under the influence.
The department wishes everyone a happy Thanksgiving, and if you are going to travel that evening, police ask that you be careful, buckle up, and if drinking use a designated driver.
This detail is in partnership with PA Buckler Up Thanksgiving’s Click It or Ticket mobilization which runs through Dec. 8. The goal is to reduce unbelted injuries and deaths on Pennsylvania’s
highways through coordinated enforcement using Traffic Enforcement Zones and roving patrols. Traffic Enforcement Zones combine stationary enforcement and checkpoint tactics on roadways with high numbers of unbuckled crashes. Citations will be issued to motorists who are caught unbuckled or transporting unrestrained children.
