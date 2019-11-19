The generous response of area residents to the “Stuff the Christmas Cruiser” campaign has pleased Neshannock Township police chief John Rand.
Rand said in October he came up with the idea to “stuff” police cars with toys, clothes and food items to brighten the holidays of hard-pressed neighbors.
“I wanted to expand collections beyond just toys,” the chief said. “There are so many toy drives. But children aren’t the only ones who might need help at Christmas. There are elderly people and middle-age families who may be struggling.”
To meet these needs, he said, he expanded collection requests to include food, clothing, housewares and toiletries as well as toys.
Rand said he decided to park a police cruiser at the township building and ask community residents for donations.
“Then I attended a meeting at the school and asked Dr. (Terence P.) Meehan, the superintendent, if we could collect at the school,” Rand said. “He thought it was a great idea. He told me the school keeps a list of needy people within the community and suggested that we park our cruiser outside the school for the two-day Festival of Trees over Thanksgiving weekend. We are pleased to be able to do that.”
He said the school district, now a partner in the project, will assist in making holiday distributions.
Rand said the program began Nov. 1 and will conclude at the end of the month.
“It will take us some time to sort out what we’ve collected and distribute it to those who could best use what we have,” he said.
Collected items are being stored in the township building.
In addition to the cruiser, collection barrels have been placed in the municipal building, Hess Ice Rink and the school. Anyone wishing to make an after-hours drop off may take items to the police lobby at the township building.
Residents are asked to donate only new, unopened items.
Suggestions include canned or boxed foods, infant formula, cereal, peanut butter, crackers, protein bars, beef jerky, toiletries including soap, deodorant, dental care items, shampoo, baby wipes and diapers, first aid kits, laundry detergent, feminine hygiene products and hair brushes and combs. Clothing items in need include all sizes of winter coats, scarves, hats, gloves and mittens, socks and shoes, slippers, pajamas, underwear, blankets and any type of shirts and pants. Toys requested include dolls, stuffed animals, puzzles, educational toys, videos, DVDs books, skates, bikes and electronic items.
Township supervisor Leslie Bucci said the supervisors fully support the initiative.
“We are amazed at what has been collected,” she said.
Bucci said toiletries from shampoo to toothpaste, jars of spaghetti sauce, a case of combs, soccer and basketballs have been donated.
Meehan said the school district was pleased to be invited to partner with the police department in the event.
“John Rand came to us with a great idea,” he said. ‘We’re glad to partner with the police and community whenever we can.
“We’ve placed barrels in the schools for the project and have had a good response. We expect to see a great response when the cruiser is parked at the school for the Neshannock Education Foundation’s Festival of Trees.”
Rand, too, is anticipating a good response at the festival.
“We’re planning to have a cruiser on stand-by at the police station,” he said. “We hope the cruiser will get so packed that we’ll have to take it back to the station to unload it. We’ll have another to put into place.”
Rand said as many items as possible will be distributed within the township.
“If we have more than we need, or if what we collect doesn’t meet the needs of anyone within the township, we will expand to include more of Lawrence County. But we will be keeping everything local,” he said.
