Neshannock Township police officers now allowed beards

Police officers in Neshannock Township will now be allowed some subtle stubble under a revised policy.
Acting at its monthly meeting, township supervisors unanimously voted to approve two new policies and revise another on Wednesday night.
Township supervisors Stephen Demofonte, Joseph Gierlach and Leslie Bucci voted to update its Neshannock Police Policy Manual for usage of township-owned and personal communication devices, while also revising a policy allowing officers to have a well-groomed beard or mustache.
Previously, officers were allowed to grow only a mustache.
Bucci explained some officers participated in the annual “No Shave November” fundraiser, in which people will grow mustaches for charity.
“I think when they started doing that the guys kind of liked it,” Bucci said. “Being out in the colder weather, they kind of liked the beards and they asked their chief if they could do it.”
Bucci said the officers will still need to keep their facial hair neat and groomed. Beards are not allowed to be longer than about half an inch.
“They’re not going to be ‘Duck Dynasty’ beards,” Bucci said.
The supervisors also added a new policy about officers’ rules and accountability when using social media.
Updates were given on the “Stuff the Christmas Cruiser” fundraiser to benefit county community members in need. Nonperishable food, toiletries, clothing and toys are being accepted at the township building, Hess Ice Rink and in the Neshannock Township School District.
The police cruiser will be stuffed during the Festival of Trees, to be held Nov. 29 and 30. Bucci also reported Christmas decorations will be lit in Pearson Park from Thanksgiving until Jan. 1. Township residents were reminded to not park on the highway and to move any objects like basketball hoops back from the road to allow for safe snow plowing.
The supervisors used a 46-minute executive session to speak on a fire department personnel matter. The formal meeting lasted just 10 minutes and was attended by two residents.
In other business, the supervisors voted to:
•Transfer money from the general fund ($551,681.32), payroll fund ($64,749.82), fire fund ($4,919.90), state fund ($273,192.45), light fund ($3,791.58) and a series of 2019 bonds ($368,427.34) to cover township and sewer expenditures.
•Approve a subdivision/lot consolidation for Stephen J. and Nicole Vitale and Judith Bruce.
•Approve the operation and maintenance agreement for William and Lisa Bork on Shenango Road.
