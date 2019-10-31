Neshannock Township is forging ahead with several recreational enhancements.
Contracts totaling $880,478.15 for improvements to Pearson Park were awarded on Tuesday to GEM Building Contractors and Developers Inc. by the Neshannock Township supervisors.
At Tuesday’s special meeting, the supervisors said three bids, which were opened Oct. 16, had been referred to consultant Gateway Engineering of Pittsburgh, who tabulated bids and recommended GEM, who is based in Neshannock Township and who was the apparent low bidder, to complete the work.
The project, which supervisors said could begin as soon as Friday if bonding information is provided, is divided into two parts.
The first part of the project, which has a cost of $537,736.45, involves demolishing the park’s restrooms near the lower ballfields, renovating the gazebo and Shelter No. 2 to make them more handicap accessible to meet Americans with Disabilities Act specifications.
The phase will also include creating ADA-approved lighted pathways throughout the park and post signs directing patrons to the handicapped-accessible restrooms.
The second part of the project, with a cost of $342,741.70, involves resurfacing the ballfields.
Bob Melder will serve as project manager for the township.
The Pearson Park improvement project is part of a $6 million bond issue that includes park improvements, the Hess Ice Rink expansion project, pay for a new traffic signal to be placed at the intersection of Oakwood Way and Route 18/Wilmington Road and for road and sewer improvements throughout the township.
The township will pay for the improvements using a $6 million bond, and a $150,000 grant through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The township must match the DCNR grant and will also utilize funds from the Neshannock Athletic Association.
Two years ago the supervisors enacted a recreation tax to help to pay for park improvements.
The township plans to fund recreational projects through the General Fund budget and that money is to be used as a local match for the DCNR grant.
Following Tuesday morning’s special meeting, the supervisors and solicitor Lou Perrotta met with bond counsel Attorney Anthony Ditka of Pittsburgh to sign documents to secure the $6 million bond to fund the projects and pay off the township’s 2015 bond for the municipal building.
The funds are expected to become available in November.
