BY NANCY LOWRY
NEW CASTLE NEWS
An ordinance that enhances blight elimination laws in Neshannock Township was adopted Wednesday by the township supervisors.
Township officials unanimously adopted the 2018 International Property Maintenance Code. This does not replace the township's existing zoning ordinance, but "provides the opportunity for the township to better enforce existing rules," according to supervisor Leslie Bucci.
The new code, which took effect July 11, plus code enforcement officer Joseph Caiazza, hired June 3, will enable the township to enforce code violations which include high grass, junkyards and disorderly houses, Bucci said.
"This puts teeth into the enforcement of our laws to eliminate blight," she said, adding that fines will be increased if residents are cited for not maintaining their property and the case goes before a district judge.
Following the meeting, Bucci said blight was not seen as a problem in the township until five to six years ago.
"I don't know why people stopped maintaining their property," she said, but noted that increases in the numbers of foreclosures and tenants were seen at the same time.
"We are also hearing complaints from businesses and residents of the community that properties are not being maintained. We have to do something," she said.
Bucci noted that Caiazza, who works for only 20 hours per week, began immediately to see results. She said the new enforcement officer "went door to door at 20 to 25 houses pointing out violations and asking people to take care of them. Most of them did immediately without citations being issued," she said. Most of those violations involved high grass, she said.
"All three supervisors are in agreement that we want to keep our neighborhoods beautiful," she said. "We will not tolerate ill-maintained properties. This should help."
In addition, several township residents who experienced flooding brought on by recent rains asked for help.
Randy Houk of Sunrise Drive said a bridge on the lower part of his street collapsed, leaving some of his neighbors landlocked with no way to get to their cottages.
Bucci said two bridges collapsed — one off Pulaski-Harbor Road and this one known as "the Griper's Bridge." Both, she said, are located on unordained roads.
Although the township is not responsible for either, township public works director Joe Gierlach said he and the township engineer are making the rounds of storm damaged properties and determining if there is anything they can do to help.
Gierlach noted the Federal Emergency Management Agency might be a place to start since FEMA has funds, but said "if they assist, it is under their terms and conditions."
Houk asked if the residents have any other option, such as redirecting the stream or using an unopened bike trail to access their property.
Bucci said the Army Corps of Engineers must be called in if water is redirected and said the trail, that follows a former railroad track and is owned by a non-profit agency, never opened because several property owners along the trail opposed it.
When Houk asked about grants, Bucci advised him to contact the Lawrence County commissioners or planning department. She said Marcellus Shale funds, which come to the county and is allocated by the commissioners to municipalities, might be available.
Raymond Ferguson of Addis Street said runoff from Falls Street flowed into his basement. He said the area has no ditches.
Gierlach said there are ditches, "but they couldn't hold the water. I'll add you to the list," he told him.
The supervisors also agreed to try to help Frank Sheen of Maitland Lane who said a larger pipe is needed in his area.
Contracts were also sent to bidders of the $3.7 million Hess Ice Rink expansion project.
Opened on June 24, the bids were reviewed by engineers and architects. Permits must be issued before construction begins, the supervisors said.
The supervisors also:
•Contracted with Central Heating and Plumbing to replace the furnace/air conditioning unit for the municipal building meeting room for $11,960.
•Approved the retirement of part-time police officer David Gramsky, who has worked for the township for the past nine years.
•Agreed to advertise for a part-time police officer.
