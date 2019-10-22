The street paving program is being continued by the Neshannock Township supervisors.
The supervisors last week approved a $14,206 change order with Youngblood Paving of New Castle to extend resurfacing on Lindsey Road to meet Smith Road which had been resurfaced by the Wilmington Township supervisors.
Neshannock Township supervisor Leslie Bucci said the pothole-infested portion of road in question is not claimed by either township.
"But we decided to extend out paving program to cover it," she said.
The township also will line and stripe 12 roads throughout the municipality for $16,949.87. Bucci said the township will wait until work on Mitchell and Shenango roads is completed by the Pennsylvania-American Water company.
The supervisors also:
•Opened an account with the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust for the $150,000 grant the township received from the Department of Community and Natural Resources for improvements at Pearson Park. The supervisors plan to spend about $600,000 on the park and expect to spend about $1 million to improve the ballfields. They also must match the grant.
•Appointed Philip Weiner & Co. as the township's certified public accountant to audit all township funds for the 2019 fiscal year for $22,000. The accountants will audit the separate sewer fund for an additional $9,500.
•Approved a stormwater operations and maintenance agreement with Veon Real Estate for an expansion project at the Pennsylvania state police station on Wilmington Road.
•Announced that the township will pick up leaves until Dec. 1. Leaves only must be placed in brown, biodegradable bags. The township disposes of the leaves at the Morse farm in New Wilmington.
