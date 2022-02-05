Neshannock Memorial Elementary School will start kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year March 1.
Any district resident with a child who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 15 may start the enrollment process by calling the elementary school office at (724) 652-8709 to receive a registration packet in the mail.
