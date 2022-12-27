The Neshannock Township supervisors plan to adopt the 2023 municipal budget Thursday with a slight increase in its general road tax.
The supervisors will convene at 9 a.m. Thursday for their last meeting of 2023 to approve the spending plan, which has a general fund total of $5,251,145.
The proposed budget calls for a 0.2-mill increase in the road tax. Supervisor Leslie S. Bucci explained Tuesday the reason for the increase is that "everything is going up."
The township's costs for asphalt, gasoline, diesel fuel and supplies in general all increased this year, resulting in expenses exceeding the total budget.
For the average home, assessed at $258,000, the increase will amount to about $4.30 per month or $51 per year. Those will an assessed property value of $100,000 will pay an increase of about $20 per year.
The township will realize about $146,705 in revenue from the tax increase, Bucci said.
In addition to rising costs, the township also had to make more than $200,000 in repairs to local roads and culvert pipes because of torrential rains last summer, Bucci said. Those costs are not covered by state liquid fuels funds.
"Everything is more expensive," she said, "and we have to make sure we have the money to operate."
