The Neshannock Township School District and Neshannock Township officials will host a Halloween drive-in and trunk-or-treat event Oct. 29 at the high school parking lot.
The cost is $20 per car load.
The event will feature trunk-or-treat at 6 p.m. There will also be other activities including a bounce house, Halloween bowling and an interactive ninja throwing game.
At 7 p.m., the movie "Hotel Transylvania" will be shown on two extra-large LED screens. Attendees will receive one complimentary bag of popcorn.
There will be additional concessions, including a Chick-fil-A truck. Following the movie, there will be a fireworks display.
Spaces are limited and registration can be done on a Google Doc on the school district's website, Facebook page or at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfqPjIqqJRdm-6HpIT2-YQbhbX5SzJvY5JLqX7lXq4D_ikkkg/viewform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.