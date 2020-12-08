Students in the Neshannock Township School District won't return to a brick-and-mortar classroom setting until Jan. 14 after rising positive COVID-19 cases in the school system.
The decision was made Monday evening and effective Wednesday.
"It is our goal to be able to return to in-person learning for students at all grade levels," Superintendent Terrence P. Meehan said in a statement on the district's website. "However, we cannot do that without the help of our community. If you, your child, or anyone in your household is in quarantine, it is absolutely imperative that you follow all guidelines. We urge our families to keep their children socially distanced as much as possible in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."
The district received notice that one junior-senior high student, three elementary students and one junior-senior high school faculty member all tested positive for the virus.
The junior-senior high school student is in quarantine and was in the building on Dec. 1. Contact tracing resulted in a total of three individuals in quarantine. The junior-senior high school faculty member is in quarantine and was in the building on Friday. Due to small class size, no individuals are currently in quarantine as a result of fitting the definition of a close contact.
Two elementary students are in quarantine and were in the building on Thursday. Through contact tracing, a total of 40 individuals are currently in quarantine as a result of fitting the definition of a close contact. One elementary student is in quarantine but hasn't been in the building since Nov. 24.
