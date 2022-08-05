Milling and paving will begin on various roads in Neshannock Township on Tuesday.
Milling will be followed by paving operations.
During Tuesday, work will begin on Glen Road, form Pulaski Road to Mitchell Road, and on Wallace Drive.
Work on Wednesday will begin on Blue Sky Drive and Kingswood Drive.
Work will start Thursday on Merritt Road, and on Blackstone Drive, from Merritt Road to the cul-de-sac.
Friday's work will involve milling and paving on Graceland Road, from Hillcrest Avenue and extending northward for 1.2 miles; McKee Crossing Road.
Paving, but no milling, will be done on a mile of Valley Road, from Sunrise Drive going north.
All of the work will be done between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Traffic will be maintained through the work areas, but minor delays should be expected. All of the work is expected to be completed by Aug. 25, according to Frank B. Taylor Engineering, township consultants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.