Earth is to begin moving next week for the long-awaited sanitary sewer construction project in two Neshannock Township neighborhoods.
The project will provide sewer service with individual grinder pump systems to 73 homes in the Blews Acres development off Painter Hill (East Maitland Lane) and the Highland Park area, which involves homes on side streets running perpendicular to the east of Highland Avenue/Mercer Road.
The project, estimated to cost between $1.5 million and $2 million, is to remedy homes with malfunctioning septic systems.
The general contractor for the project is Graziani Construction Co., which was the lowest of seven bidders at $879,741, for both sections. Other project costs involve engineering design, construction and legal fees and inspection costs.
Graziani sent letters to the residents last week, notifying them the project was about to begin.
Construction is expected to take about nine months, according to the letter. Streets involved in the project will be Blews Way, Painter Drive, Bishop Lane, Summit View Drive and BonAire, Ridgetown, Fairgreen, Lawnview Evergreen and Falls avenues.
The cost of getting rid of waste doesn’t come cheaply.
The township is fronting the cost of construction, but will require the homeowners involved in the project, collectively, to repay the amount of their share through individual loans that potentially could be spread out through 20 years.
Additional costs to each homeowner will be:
•A $2,350 tap-in fee, to be paid to the township when each of the homes is connected to the system
•The cost to connect a sewer line from the house to the grinder pump on the property
•The cost to ensure the electric panel is upgraded to accommodate the grinder pump
•The cost to connect their electricity to an electrical panel on the grinder pump
•The cost of abandoning the existing septic tank by having it pumped out and filled with sand, then having it properly filled in and capped off
•And a minimum of $55-per-month sewer user fee, based on their water usage, once the system is in use.
The township mailed each property owner a packet from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, which offers low interest loans of about 1.75 percent for up to 20 years to help them afford the costs. The property owners have to apply for those loans themselves.
The state Department of Environmental Protection is mandating the township to undertake the sewer project, after a study during the revision of its sewage facilities plan about 12 years ago showed that 70 percent of the homes in the two neighborhoods had malfunctioning septic systems.
The township is undertaking the project now because about 40 homes have septic systems that are malfunctioning severely, and some residents are unable able to use their laundry service in their homes, and some cannot flush their toilets.
According to township Supervisor Leslie S. Bucci, the township made several attempts during the past four years to get grants to fund the project, but was unsuccessful because the overall average income levels of township residents was around $60,000 and is not considered low-to-moderate income.
The township applied for, and was denied, two small water and sewer grants from the state Department of Community and Economic Development. One was in 2016 and one in 2018. That funding stream was discontinued altogether in 2020, she said.
The supervisors looked into funding from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, but the agency was only giving out loans and not grants, she explained. The interest amount for a loan was 4 percent, but the township was able to float a bond through a lending institution at a better interest rate, Bucci said.
The township also sought an H2O grant, but the project scope was not large enough for it to qualify, she said.
Lastly, the township has applied to the Lawrence County commissioners, requesting funding from its American Rescue Plan Act allocation that it has been distributing to municipalities. No decision has been made yet, but the commissioners are anticipating approving an allocation Tuesday.
“We applied everywhere we could apply,” Bucci said.
