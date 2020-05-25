While most Memorial Day observances are canceled this year, Lawrence County’s deceased veterans are not forgotten.
Volunteers, including one team of educators at Neshannock High School, have made sure that markers and flags are on veterans graves Lawrence Countywide today to commemorate their service to their country.
The Lawrence County Veterans Affairs office reported that it gave out about 16,000 flags this year to decorate the graves of veterans.
For Dr. Terence P. Meehan, it’s a personal thing. The flag placement is something he has taken to heart every year since he was a child. He’s been either a participant or an overseer of the project for more than 50 years.
Typically, he will involve a group of school students in the project, but this year, because of COVID-19 regulations and students not being in school, he had to find other volunteers. Instead, he recruited a group of teachers from the Neshannock Township School District, where he is superintendent.
Under Meehan’s supervision, eight teachers eagerly stepped up to help, and placed more than 800 flags on graves at Castle View Memorial Gardens in Neshannock Township on Thursday afternoon, and their mission continued at three other cemeteries in the county in preparation for Memorial Day.
His grandfather, Dr. John A. Meehan, was a local dentist who served in World War I. His father, John A. Meehan, Jr. had served as county coroner and county commissioner and was an Air Force veteran. Meehan as a boy would help them decorate the veterans graves each year.
“Memorial Day was always a big deal growing up, as they instilled in us the respect that we display to our dead, especially those who served in the military,” Terence recalled. “I remember they used to call it Decoration Day. Doing this for all these years has helped me to keep their memory alive in my heart and put forth an expression of respect, which was so important to both of them.”
After they were gone, he continued with the tradition.
He remembers going with his brothers and sister and their father every Memorial Day weekend to clean the cemeteries and straighten the flags. Over the years, the county has requested his help by recruiting the schools, “and I have always been able to provide ample volunteers. It is such a great learning experience on many levels.”
One of the teachers who volunteered this year is Anita Slater, a junior-senior high school history teacher who became interested in history as her career from accounts her grandfather, Alvin Kemmerer, told her about World War II. Kemmerer’s significant wartime achievement was to help liberate the prisoners from Dachau, a German concentration camp near Munich where more than 206,000 people were taken prisoner and nearly 32,000 people were exterminated during its 12 years of operation.
“When I heard they were going to do this flag placement, I jumped on it,” Slater said.
As her friend and helper Lina Busin, a Spanish teacher, pushed the special war-designation markers into the ground on each grave, Slater would insert the flags. The markers and the flags came from the county’s office of veterans affairs, which also is closed to the public because of coronavirus. Veterans’ needs there are being addressed on a case-by-case basis.
Helping seven other teachers put out 815 flags might have been a tiring feat, but Slater, a teacher for 12 years, welcomed the chance to get outdoors, commenting, “It’s a good tired. We’ve pretty much been stuck inside our houses teaching online.”
“We miss our kids, we miss the classrooms and we miss each other,” Busin commented, adding that although a lot of the teachers are friends and talk to each other on the phone every day, it is nice for them to be able to see each other.
“It was easy to get people to come out here and volunteer,” Busin said.
In another section of cemetery, Mark Daugherty, a fifth-grade teacher, worked on his own.
“It’s a good feeling, recognizing those who sacrificed their lives,” he said. “What we’re doing here isn’t much, compared to what these people did.”
Others volunteering were retired teacher and junior high principal Dr. Tracy McCalla, and teachers Angela Anderson, Blaise Paglia, Amy Clark, Erik Oprean and Jenny Flannery.
The other cemeteries where they placed the flags are St. Mary’s Cemetery, Bethel Cemetery near Enon Valley and Mount Jackson Cemetery. The teachers collectively placed about 3,000 flags in the four cemeteries, Meehan said.
“This is one of the biggest ones in Lawrence County,” Meehan said of Castle View.
Meehan goes for walks through the cemeteries in the summer and puts the flags back up that have fallen, or he replaces them if they are broken. He and his volunteers take them down after Veterans Day each year, and the local Boy Scout troop then will have an official flag-burning ceremony at the school.
“This is my favorite project of the year,” Meehan said. “I wouldn’t miss it. It is truly an honor to place these flags each year.”
