Neshannock supervisors shuffle deck for 2020

In a 30-minute Monday night meeting, the Neshannock Township supervisors set the tone for 2020 in a reorganizational meeting.
In a matter of year-end transfers, the supervisors unanimously approved a transfer from the general fund in the amount of $100,000 to the capital reserve fund and transferred $4,376 from the Hess project fund to the general fund.
The supervisors moved $669.38 from the capital reserve fund to the general fund, and $86,947.16 from the sewer revenue fund to the general fund. A transfer from the state fund to the general fund in the amount of $11,798.97 was approved, along with a transfer of $112,266 from the sewer revenue to capital expenditure.
In a matter of new business, the current board of supervisors dissolved and Joseph G. Gierlach made a motion to appoint Steve Demofonte as the board’s chair. That motion was approved.
Supervisor Leslie Bucci then made a motion to appoint Gierlach as the vice chair, which was approved. Demofonte took control of the meeting and Bucci motioned to appoint Gierlach as the chairman of the director of public works, which was approved unanimously. Bucci was then nominated appointed as the township’s secretary treasurer.
The supervisors then approved the bond for 2020 in the amount of $400,000, and appointed Mark Bucci as Parks and Recreation Director with a 2 percent wage increase. Chris Navarra was appointed as assistant Parks and Recreation Director with the same wage increase.
Larry Keith was appointed zoning hearing board solicitor and Frank B. Taylor was retained as the township’s engineer, with RAR Engineering serving as the alternate.
Jim Farris was appointed as the township’s zoning officer with a 2 percent wage increase.
The supervisors set meeting dates for the rest of the year. The supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on Jan. 22, Feb. 26, March 25, April 15, May 6, May 27, June 17, July 8, July 29, Aug. 19, Sept. 9, Sept. 30, Oct. 21, Nov. 11 and Dec. 2. The Dec. 30 meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m.
