Neshannock School Board during its Monday meeting presented township supervisors Leslie Bucci, Joseph Gierlach and Stephen Demofonte with a Pride and Promise award.
The award is given monthly for those who work to better the school system.
Jenny Flannery, director of educational services for Neshannock, commended Bucci, Gierlach and Demofonte for their community support.
“Our township supervisors deserve our sincerest gratitude as their generous support helps us reach our goals,” Flannery said.
She noted that when Neshannock athletes return with championship titles, the township organizes a parade with lights and sirens.
“They quietly pick up a tab for them for a meal or treats,” Flannery said. “When student government wanted to do a drive-in movie, they provided TV screens and a fireworks display.”
“Their support of the senior prom is second to none,” she continued. “Because of their immense contribution, we can keep ticket prices affordable.”
Demofonte called the relationship between the school district and township a partnership.
“It’s your job to create such a great school district so our kids, when they graduate, can go anywhere,” he said.
Supervisors are elected to establish township policy, adopt annual budgets and enact ordinances.
