Neshannock supervisors contest massage parlor zoning

The Neshannock Township supervisors are contesting the issuance of a zoning certificate for a proposed Chinese massage parlor on Route 18.
The property in question is at 3861 Wilmington Road, directly across from the entrance of McGary Road.
The supervisors contend that the proposed business is an "adult use," and the zoning classification there, BP Business Park, does not authorize a Chinese massage as one of the uses allowed in that zone.
The property owner for the proposed business is DPM Land Co. LP of 186 Covert Road, and the applicant is Ray Peluso. The zoning certificate application indicates that the house on the property is to be used for "personal service massage therapy."
The plans, as submitted on paper to the township, call for only one change to the house, at a cost of $530. Those plans are to build one wall inside the house to create the massage parlor room on the first floor. The rest of the house still has rooms designated as living room and bedrooms on the submitted drawings.
No other plans for remodeling, repairing or changing of the house were submitted. The plans are roughly sketched with a pen, indicating where the wall would be built.
Township zoning officer James Farris Sr. had granted the zoning certificate for the business on Feb. 11.
The two-story, white single-family wood frame house went virtually unnoticed by people passing by, until a sign went up in the yard saying, "Sue's Chinese Massage," with another sign that says, "Coming soon."
The supervisors voted at a special meeting Wednesday to file an appeal with the township zoning hearing board, contesting the zoning certificate issuance.The Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code allows for any official to appeal a zoning officer's decision, according to township solicitor Louis M. Perrotta.
The zoning hearing board's next step will be to set a date for a public hearing.
Supervisor Leslie S. Bucci did not attend the special meeting Wednesday but participated and voted by phone. Supervisors Joseph Gierlach and Steve Demofonte attended the meeting and voted in person.
The zoning ordinance includes massage parlors in the definition of an adult business, the paperwork states.
"Massage parlor is not an authorized use in the BP Business Park district, and is only allowed in the I 1-A Special Industrial District as a conditional use," the appeal states. That special industrial district lies in the southwestern portion of the township.
Additionally, the application of DPM Land Co. LP is not consistent with the required front-yard and side setbacks, including requirements for angled parking, the supervisors are claiming in their appeal. A setback of 90 feet from the center line of Route 18 is required under the zoning ordinance.
The paperwork notes that the layout of the inside of the two-story house where the massage parlor is proposed specifies one massage room and a living room on the first floor. The second floor has no additional business rooms, rather, "bedrooms are listed for the second floor without explanation on the zoning application. This lends to the belief the facility shall also be used for living quarters, which is inconsistent with the zoning ordinance," the appeal letter states.
The application does not comply with any requirements for the health, safety and welfare of the residents of the township, including consideration for the community development objectives of Neshannock Township, the supervisors' letter states.
Perrotta declined official comment about the plans.
Peluso as the business applicant, also declined comment on the business proposal when contacted Sunday, and would not provide any further details about the business plans.
"We're just going to wait until this whole thing is cleared up," he said.
