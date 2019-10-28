Students at Neshannock Township School District are showing steady and consistent improvement in college admissions test-taking.
The Iowa-based American College Test — ACT — recently released individual and composite test scores for all 500 school districts in Pennsylvania. The school saw growth in all subjects tested.
“We are proud and beyond pleased to announce that our students have shown continuous growth, improving their ACT test scores since 2015,” said Dr. Terence P. Meehan, superintendent. “We take great pride in the accomplishments of our students and teachers.”
The American College Testing is a standardized test used for college admissions that measures a high school students’ general educational development and “college readiness” or capability to complete college-level work. The test focuses on English, mathematics, reading, and science. An optional writing test measures a student’s skill in planning and writing a short essay. It is accepted by all four-year colleges and universities in the United States, as well as more than 225 universities outside of the U.S.
The main four ACT test sections are individually scored on a scale of 1–36, and a composite score, the rounded whole number average of the four sections, is provided.
This year Neshannock’s composite score was 24.5, up from 21 in 2015. Through Pennsylvania, the composite ACT score in 2019 is 23.6. On the national level that score is 20.7
Neshannock’s students’ scores were 24.5 in English, up from 19.7 in 2015; 23.5 in math, up from 21.1; 25.3 in reading, up from 21.2 and 24.2 in science, up from 21.5. State and national figures for 2019 are English, state 23.2 and national 20.1; Math, 23.1 state and 20.4 national; Reading, 24.1 state and 21.1 national; and Science, 23.2 state and 20.6 national. Composite scores for 2019 were 23.6 state and 20.7 national.
Some 54 Neshannock students took the test last year and 32 were tested this year, said high school principal Luca Passarelli.
Since 2015, Meehan said, the district has focused on its curriculum “which has been well done and well delivered — and all without deficit spending. The scores bear out the success of our focus.”
Passarelli said the “growth trend” in test results is the result the district has been working toward.
“Our kids are competitive and can hold their own when it comes to test scores,” he said. “But, it’s exciting to get the results that we’re hoping to see.”
He noted that the revamped curriculum and increasing instructional time for high school students, which includes working one-on-one with students, is part of the success.
Passarelli noted that the ACT is a Midwestern college admissions test, while students on the East and West coasts generally take the Scholastic Aptitude Test —the SAT — which is based in Princeton, New Jersey.
“Colleges accept either one and some students find they do better on the ACT due to the way it is set up,” he said, adding, “Some will take both the SAT and ACT.”
Passarelli said he searched for, but could not find, comparisons of Neshannock students and other schools in the county.
“We can compare our scores and we’re happy to see the steady growth trend among the test-takers,” he said. “It’s the growth that makes us proud at Neshannock. I hope other schools are experiencing it, as well.”
