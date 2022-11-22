Students at Neshannock High School are looking to draw and create a path to help the district through the Neshannock Community Art Club.
The club, which was recreated and restarted near the beginning of this school year, helps students make an impact for the district while doing what they love in the process.
The club is run by high school art teacher Lauren Sheridan. She said there used to be an art club that was disbanded.
As she is in her fourth year at the school, she had students come up and ask her constantly about whether the club could be restarted.
After having an unofficial club last school year, Sheridan was given the green light to restart the club with the support of district administration and the school board, transforming it into something new as a Community Art Club.
“Students work in collaboration with each other as individual projects are not included at this time,” Sheridan said. “Students will learn how to propose their ideas, work as a team, and collectively leave their mark at Neshannock with pride.”
Sheridan said the club’s mission statement is “to enhance the learning environment within our school by providing aesthetically pleasing, permanent and temporary art installations.”
Sheridan said to begin this school year, the students in the club are starting small with projects largely focused on the district itself.
This includes decorating the high school lobby during homecoming, creating and hanging Veterans Day decor for the district’s ceremonies, and will create holiday window paintings for the schools, and sets for the district’s spring musical.
She said over time, the club will branch out more to take on projects in the Neshannock Township community, such as painting windows for businesses for the holidays.
The club is assisting, along with high school drawing and painting students, with decorations for the Lawrence County Festival of Trees, which will be held this weekend in the district.
They also submitted a decorated plow for the annual PennDOT Paint the Plow contest in Lawrence County.
“They’re always asking about the next project,” Sheridan said. “They were excited to have it back.”
Sheridan said even though the club officially meets one week during the month, the students often meet with each other daily, stating they are hardworking and committed to the club.
The club is free to join for any high school student. Sheridan said about half of the club members are art students in the school.
The students, through the club, are able to obtain community service hours.
Sheridan said she is excited about the future of the club, stating she wants the club to help the whole Neshannock community and believes they are already giving back and providing a service to the district.
“I think we are already building a strong, local community,” Sheridan said.
Sheridan said the club is a mix of all four grades, meaning there is room for expansion in the coming years.
She added any local business that wants to seek out a project with the club can do so by emailing her at lsheridan@ntsd.org.
