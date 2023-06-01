CALIFORNIA, Pa. — The Neshannock High softball team did it again Thursday.
The Lady Lancers won their second consecutive WPIAL championship by knocking off Laurel, 12-2, in a Class 2A contest in six innings. The game was played at PennWest University, California.
Neshannock, winners of 46 games in a row, is now 20-0. The Lady Lancers will compete in the PIAA Class 2A playoffs and will play Penns Valley — the District 6 runner-up — on Monday at a time and site to be determined.
Laurel is 16-3, with all three setbacks coming to Neshannock. The Lady Spartans will battle either the District 5 or District 8 champion on Monday at a time and site to be determined.
The Lady Spartans scored the game's first run in the second. The Lady Lancers plated four runs in the bottom of the third for a 4-1 advantage. Neshannock pushed the margin to 6-1 after four.
Laurel got within 6-2 in the fifth. However, Neshannock scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to capture the crown. The game's final run was plated on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch.
Addy Frye had two hits, including a home run, and five RBIs for the Lady Lancers. She also earned the pitching win. Frye gave up nine hits and two earned runs with two walks and nine strikeouts.
Gabby Quinn also homered for Neshannock.
Mayci Lang and Grace Kissick posted two hits apiece for Laurel. Kissick started and suffered the loss. She tossed five innings, allowing seven hits and nine runs — seven earned — with three walks and eight strikeouts.
