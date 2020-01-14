A shed caught fire at the Panella residence, 2919 N. Mercer St., Neshannock Township, around 4:45 p.m. Monday.
Although known for their cat rescues, no cats were believed to be injured in the blaze. According to the resident, the fire was caused by a faulty propane tank inside the shed that the owner was working on.
Neshannock, New Wilmington and Hickory Township fire departments responded. Neshannock police and Medevac were also called to the scene.
