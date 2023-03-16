Ronalyn Slagle is forever grateful for the support from family and friends after doctors diagnosed her father with terminal cancer.
Slagle is now giving back to cancer victims and survivors.
The Neshannock High School senior is president of Club Hope, whose mission is to bring hope to local cancer fighters and survivors. Neshannock special education teacher Taylor Hiler founded the group.
For their efforts, Slagle and Hiler received this month’s Pride and Promise Award during a recent school board meeting. High school Principal Luca Passarelli nominated both for the award, which is presented to anyone who works to better the school system.
“We are blessed to never to be lacking in worthy recipients,” Passarelli said. “I had Ronalyn on my short list for a while. She does so much to add value to our school.”
Slagle was 14 when she learned her father had late-stage pancreatic cancer. Five months later, the 57-year-old passed on Sept. 5, 2018. Ronalyn, who was named after her father and the only child of Ron and Denise Slagle, was 14.
Slagle remembers her father, who worked at FirstEnergy for 40 years, going to several doctor appointments before they found a mass on his stomach.
“She (my mom) sat me down and told me he had Stage 4 cancer,” Slagle said.
The cancer had spread to other organs and could not be cured, but there were treatment options. Ron Slagle underwent chemotherapy and friends stepped up.
“We had a lot of great friends make meals for us,” Slagle said. “My mom was able to take off work because he needed so much care. People would take me home from school and anywhere I needed to go.”
Members of Club Hope recently made St. Patrick’s Day crafts for the 120 patients local cancer treatment facilities see daily.
“My dad received (crafts) from Club Hope,” she said. “Some we still have.”
In December the group did a fuzzy sock drive
For Slagle, helping cancer victims is a good feeling.
“I can help someone in a minor way,” she said. “It’s a way for me to use my experience and turn it into hope.”
She felt honored for the school’s recognition.
“When my dad was going through it, they all stepped up,” Slagle said. “I really, really appreciate it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.